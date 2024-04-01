Secure Asset Management LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVA opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

Insider Activity

Liberty Live Group Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 5,162,408 shares of company stock worth $154,412,919 over the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

