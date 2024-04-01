Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $205.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

