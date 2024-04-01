Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $102.39 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

