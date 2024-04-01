Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

