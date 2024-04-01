Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IHI opened at $58.59 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

