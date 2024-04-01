Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.22 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.