Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.