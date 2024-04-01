Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 18,120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

