Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

