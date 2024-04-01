Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

