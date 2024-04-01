Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $337.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.87 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

