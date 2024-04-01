Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

