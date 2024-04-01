Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 787,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $1,781,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of Selina Hospitality stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Selina Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

