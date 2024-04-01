Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 29th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sernova Stock Up 0.2 %

Sernova stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Sernova has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.83.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.