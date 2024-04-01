Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

SES Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. SES has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.57.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $577.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

