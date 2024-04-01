SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 543 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

