SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 337,209 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

