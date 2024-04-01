SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.54. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.