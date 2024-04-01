SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $419,859. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.27.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.