SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 665.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $128.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

