SG Americas Securities LLC Has $873,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 258.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $18.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

