SG Americas Securities LLC Has $935,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IAMGOLD worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.