SG Americas Securities LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.