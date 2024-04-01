SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 26,792 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 736.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 25.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,591,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 319,339 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

