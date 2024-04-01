SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $114,497,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.87 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

