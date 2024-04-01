Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
SHERF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
About Sherritt International
