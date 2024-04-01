Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 12.9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

