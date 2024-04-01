Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Expands By 14.5%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 29th total of 82,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allient

In other Allient news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Stock Performance

Allient stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Allient has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Allient will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

