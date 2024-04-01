Short Interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Grows By 15.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALT opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $546.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

