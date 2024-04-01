Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Grows By 12.4%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 29th total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE APG opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 34,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,877,000 after purchasing an additional 103,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

