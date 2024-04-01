Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Drops By 15.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.