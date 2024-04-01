Short Interest in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Rises By 12.5%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

