Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Declines By 7.0%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 1,122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

CTSDF stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

