Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Declines By 6.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
FGI Industries Trading Up 30.3 %
Shares of FGIWW stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
About FGI Industries
