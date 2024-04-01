Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Declines By 6.9%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

FGI Industries Trading Up 30.3 %

Shares of FGIWW stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

