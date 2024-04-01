Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 22.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
RDVY opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
