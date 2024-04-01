Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Decreases By 22.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 29th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after acquiring an additional 933,923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

