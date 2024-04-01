Short Interest in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Rises By 30.1%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 29th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $6,286,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Up 0.1 %

FTRE stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.