Short Interest in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Rises By 30.1%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 29th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $6,286,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.
Fortrea Stock Up 0.1 %
FTRE stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
