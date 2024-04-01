Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Expands By 31.1%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,044,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 6,898,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.2 days.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

