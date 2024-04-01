Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Expands By 31.1%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,044,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 6,898,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.2 days.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of HRNNF opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.
Hydro One Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.