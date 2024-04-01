Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increases By 31.3%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $445,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $140.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.14. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

