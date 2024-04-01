Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Decreases By 22.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.