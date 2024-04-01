Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Grows By 29.4%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s payout ratio is -63.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

