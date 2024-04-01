Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Grows By 29.4%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kenon Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Kenon has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.45.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s payout ratio is -63.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.