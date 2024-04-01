Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 16.0%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,099.96 on Monday. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,158.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,530.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6,739.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

