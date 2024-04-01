Short Interest in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Grows By 12.4%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.78 on Monday. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,431 shares of company stock worth $536,568. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loan, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans, lines of credit, industrial, and residential first-lien mortgage loans.

