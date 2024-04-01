Short Interest in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Drops By 18.6%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 58.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.