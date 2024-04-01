Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Increases By 23.2%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 29th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $18.43 on Monday. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.78%.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
