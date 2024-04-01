Short Interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Decreases By 15.6%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKTW opened at $0.30 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

