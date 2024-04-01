Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Rises By 29.3%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $320.00 on Monday. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $334.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.16 and a 200-day moving average of $265.20.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

About Rockwool A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.