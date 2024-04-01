Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Expands By 32.0%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Rotork Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Get Rotork alerts:

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.