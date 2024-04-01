Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Decreases By 21.4%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 545.0 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

