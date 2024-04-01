Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Decreases By 21.4%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 545.0 days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
