Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Drops By 19.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 1,031,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %
SPXCF stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.