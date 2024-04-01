Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Drops By 19.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 1,031,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

SPXCF stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

