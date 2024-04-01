Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Drops By 22.6%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

